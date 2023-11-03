Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Otsego County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Otsego County, Michigan this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Otsego County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Petoskey High School at Gaylord High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Gaylord, MI
- Conference: Big North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.