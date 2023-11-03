Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Osceola County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Osceola County, Michigan this week. Details on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Osceola County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Hart High School at Reed City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Reed City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sacred Heart Academy High School at Marion High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Marion, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
