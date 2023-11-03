Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Oakland County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Oakland County, Michigan, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Oakland County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Avondale High School at Walled Lake Western High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Commerce Charter Township, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Detroit Catholic Central High School at Northville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Northville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Notre Dame Preparatory School at Corunna High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Corunna, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Bloomfield High School at Eisenhower High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Utica, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Seaholm High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Birmingham, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waterford Mott High School at Seaholm High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Birmingham, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clarkston High School at Lake Orion High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Lake Orion, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School at Everest Collegiate High School and Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Clarkston, MI
- Conference: Catholic High School League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Cass Technical High School at Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 4
- Location: Southfield, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
