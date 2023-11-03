How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Mavericks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
The Dallas Mavericks (4-0) will look to continue a four-game win streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (4-1) on November 3, 2023 at Ball Arena.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Mavericks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Nuggets vs. Mavericks Game Info
- When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Nuggets vs Mavericks Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Mavericks Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Mavericks Odds/Over/Under
|Nuggets vs Mavericks Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Mavericks Prediction
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets are shooting 50.8% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 48.3% the Mavericks allow to opponents.
- Denver is 3-0 when it shoots better than 48.3% from the field.
- The Nuggets are the 23rd best rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks rank 13th.
- The 110.8 points per game the Nuggets average are only 2.7 fewer points than the Mavericks give up (113.5).
- Denver is 2-0 when scoring more than 113.5 points.
Mavericks Stats Insights
- The Mavericks shot at a 47.5% rate from the field last season, 0.3 percentage points fewer than the 47.8% shooting opponents of the Nuggets averaged.
- Last season, Dallas had a 25-16 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 47.8% from the field.
- The Nuggets ranked 16th in the NBA in offensive rebounding, while the Mavericks ranked 30th.
- The Mavericks scored just 1.7 more points per game last year (114.2) than the Nuggets gave up to opponents (112.5).
- When it scored more than 112.5 points last season, Dallas went 26-16.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Nuggets fared better at home last season, posting 119.4 points per game, compared to 112.2 per game away from home.
- Denver gave up 109.6 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 115.3 away from home.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, the Nuggets performed better in home games last year, making 12.4 three-pointers per game with a 39.0% three-point percentage, compared to 11.3 threes per game and a 36.7% three-point percentage in away games.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Mavericks Home & Away Comparison
- The Mavericks averaged 115.4 points per game at home last season, and 113.1 on the road.
- At home, the Mavericks conceded 112.7 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 115.6.
- Beyond the arc, the Mavericks drained more triples on the road (15.5 per game) than at home (14.9) last season, and put up a higher percentage away (37.6%) than at home (36.5%).
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jamal Murray
|Questionable
|Quadricep
|Nikola Jokic
|Questionable
|Back
|Vlatko Cancar
|Out
|Knee
|Christian Braun
|Questionable
|Shin
Mavericks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Maxi Kleber
|Out
|Toe
|Markieff Morris
|Questionable
|Illness
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.