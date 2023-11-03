The injury report for the Denver Nuggets (4-1) ahead of their game against the Dallas Mavericks (4-0) currently features just one player. The matchup starts at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 3 from Ball Arena.

The Nuggets lost their most recent matchup 110-89 against the Timberwolves on Wednesday. Nikola Jokic's team-high 25 points paced the Nuggets in the loss.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Vlatko Cancar PF Out Knee

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kyrie Irving PG Questionable Foot 19.5 4.5 6

Nuggets vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ESPN, ALT, and BSSW

ESPN, ALT, and BSSW

