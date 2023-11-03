Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Monroe County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Monroe County, Michigan this week, we've got the information here.
Monroe County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Hudson Area High School at Whiteford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Ottawa Lake, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Mary Catholic Central High School at Clinton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Clinton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
