Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Midland County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking to watch this week's high school football games in Midland County, Michigan? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Midland County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Bullock Creek High School at Chesaning High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Chesaning, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
H. H. Dow High School at Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Saginaw, MI
- Conference: Saginaw Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
