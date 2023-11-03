Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Marquette County, Michigan this week. Info on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Marquette County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Negaunee High School at Gladstone High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Gladstone, MI

Gladstone, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Ishpeming High School at Iron Mountain High School