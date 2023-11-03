Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Macomb County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Macomb County, Michigan this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Macomb County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Roseville High School at Grosse Pointe South High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Grosse Pointe, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Michigan Collegiate High School at Almont High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Almont, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dakota High School at Chippewa Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Clinton Township, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Bloomfield High School at Eisenhower High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Utica, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lutheran North High School at Marine City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: East China, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.