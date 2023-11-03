Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Macomb County, Michigan this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Macomb County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Roseville High School at Grosse Pointe South High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on November 3

6:45 PM ET on November 3 Location: Grosse Pointe, MI

Grosse Pointe, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Michigan Collegiate High School at Almont High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Almont, MI

Almont, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Dakota High School at Chippewa Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Clinton Township, MI

Clinton Township, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

West Bloomfield High School at Eisenhower High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Utica, MI

Utica, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Lutheran North High School at Marine City High School