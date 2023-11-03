Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lenawee County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to know how to watch high school football matchups in Lenawee County, Michigan this week? We have the information here.
Lenawee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Hudson Area High School at Whiteford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Ottawa Lake, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Mary Catholic Central High School at Clinton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Clinton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Climax-Scotts High School at Lenawee Christian School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 4
- Location: Adrian, MI
- Conference: Southern Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
