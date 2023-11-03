Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Kent County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Kent County, Michigan this week. Details on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kent County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Grand Rapids Christian High School at Forest Hills Eastern High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Ada, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Berrien Springs High School at Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grandville High School at Rockford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Rockford, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Forest Hills Central High School at Mount Pleasant High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 4
- Location: Mount Pleasant, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
