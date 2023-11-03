Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Huron County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school football competition in Huron County, Michigan this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Huron County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Harbor Beach Community High School at Ubly High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Ubly, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
