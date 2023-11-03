Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Emmet County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking to catch this week's high school football games in Emmet County, Michigan? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Emmet County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Petoskey High School at Gaylord High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Gaylord, MI
- Conference: Big North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
