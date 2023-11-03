The Milwaukee Bucks (2-2) square off against the New York Knicks (2-3) on November 3, 2023.

Bucks vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: ESPN

Bucks vs Knicks Additional Info

Bucks Stats Insights

The Bucks made 47.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.1 percentage points higher than the Knicks allowed to their opponents (46.2%).

In games Milwaukee shot better than 46.2% from the field, it went 39-6 overall.

The Bucks were the top rebounding team in the NBA. The Knicks ranked second.

Last year, the 116.9 points per game the Bucks recorded were just 3.8 more points than the Knicks gave up (113.1).

Milwaukee had a 42-6 record last season when scoring more than 113.1 points.

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks are shooting 40% from the field, 11.4% lower than the 51.4% the Bucks' opponents have shot this season.

The Bucks are the 24th best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank second.

The Knicks score an average of 103 points per game, 19 fewer points than the 122 the Bucks give up.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Bucks fared better in home games last season, putting up 118.8 points per game, compared to 115 per game in away games.

Milwaukee allowed 112.5 points per game last season at home, which was 1.6 fewer points than it allowed in road games (114.1).

The Bucks averaged 14.9 treys per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.3% points better than they averaged in road games (14.8 threes per game, 36.2% three-point percentage).

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, the Knicks averaged 2.5 more points per game at home (117.3) than away (114.8).

At home, the Knicks gave up 113 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than they allowed away (113.2).

At home, the Knicks made 12.3 3-pointers per game last season, 0.7 fewer than they averaged on the road (13). However, their 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (35.7%) than away (35.1%).

Bucks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Andre Jackson Questionable Hip

Knicks Injuries