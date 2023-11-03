Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Berrien County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school football action in Berrien County, Michigan this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Berrien County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Paw Paw High School at Niles High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Niles, MI
- Conference: Wolverine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Berrien Springs High School at Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
