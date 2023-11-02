Entering this week's action, the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) have four players currently listed on the injury report as they meet the Tennessee Titans (3-4) on Thursday, November 2 at Acrisure Stadium, with the opening kick at 8:15 PM .

Watch the NFL in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Steelers played the Jacksonville Jaguars in their last outing, losing 20-10.

The Titans' most recent outing finished in a 28-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Pittsburgh Steelers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Kenny Pickett QB Rib Limited Participation In Practice Minkah Fitzpatrick S Hamstring Out Levi Wallace CB Foot Questionable Damontae Kazee S Hand Limited Participation In Practice

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Tennessee Titans Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Derrick Henry RB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Ryan Tannehill QB Ankle Out Chris Moore WR NIR - Personal Did Not Participate In Practice Mike Brown S Ankle Out Roger McCreary CB Hamstring Out Sean Murphy-Bunting CB Thumb Full Participation In Practice Denico Autry DL NIR - Rest Limited Participation In Practice Jeffery Simmons DT Ankle Limited Participation In Practice DeAndre Hopkins WR Toe Questionable Tyjae Spears RB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Chris Hubbard OL Concussion Out Anthony Kendall CB Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Josh Whyle TE Concussion Full Participation In Practice

Steelers vs. Titans Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Rep the Steelers or the Titans with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Steelers Season Insights

With 271.7 yards of total offense per game (third-worst) and 382.6 yards allowed per game on defense (third-worst), the Steelers have been playing poorly on both sides of the ball this year.

The Steelers have been a bottom-five scoring offense this season, ranking fourth-worst with 16.1 points per contest. On the defensive side of the ball, they are ranked 18th in the NFL (21 points allowed per game).

From an offensive standpoint, the Steelers rank 25th in the NFL with 192 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 24th in passing yards allowed per contest (245.4).

Pittsburgh ranks fifth-worst in rushing offense (79.7 rushing yards per game), but has played better on defense, ranking 27th with 137.1 rushing yards allowed per contest.

With 15 forced turnovers (second in NFL) against eight turnovers committed (sixth in NFL), the Steelers' +7 turnover margin is the second-best in the NFL.

Titans Season Insights

The Titans are putting up 296.6 total yards per game on offense this season (24th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are surrendering 339.4 total yards per game (22nd-ranked).

In terms of points scored the Titans rank 22nd in the NFL (18.9 points per game), and they are 13th on the other side of the ball (20 points allowed per game).

The Titans' passing offense has been a bottom-five unit this season, posting 180.7 passing yards per game, which ranks fourth-worst in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank 20th with 232 passing yards surrendered per contest.

Tennessee is compiling 115.9 rushing yards per contest on offense this season (13th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 107.4 rushing yards per game (16th-ranked) on defense.

After forcing six turnovers (29th in NFL) and turning the ball over eight times (sixth in NFL) this season, the Titans sport the 18th-ranked turnover margin of -2.

Steelers vs. Titans Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Steelers (-2.5)

Steelers (-2.5) Moneyline: Steelers (-145), Titans (+120)

Steelers (-145), Titans (+120) Total: 36.5 points

Sign up to live bet on the Steelers-Titans matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.