Player prop bet options for Sam Reinhart, Dylan Larkin and others are available when the Florida Panthers visit the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

Red Wings vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Red Wings vs. Panthers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings

Dylan Larkin Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)

1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)

Larkin is one of the top offensive options for Detroit with 15 points (1.5 per game), with four goals and 11 assists in 10 games (playing 19:28 per game).

Larkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Islanders Oct. 30 0 0 0 0 at Bruins Oct. 28 0 0 0 2 vs. Jets Oct. 26 0 1 1 2 vs. Kraken Oct. 24 1 2 3 3 vs. Flames Oct. 22 1 1 2 2

Alex DeBrincat Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -167)

Alex DeBrincat has helped lead the attack for Detroit this season with nine goals and four assists.

DeBrincat Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Islanders Oct. 30 0 0 0 2 at Bruins Oct. 28 0 0 0 3 vs. Jets Oct. 26 0 0 0 4 vs. Kraken Oct. 24 1 0 1 4 vs. Flames Oct. 22 3 1 4 5

Moritz Seider Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

Detroit's Moritz Seider is among the leaders on the team with 10 total points (one goal and nine assists).

Seider Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Islanders Oct. 30 0 2 2 3 at Bruins Oct. 28 0 0 0 0 vs. Jets Oct. 26 0 1 1 4 vs. Kraken Oct. 24 0 2 2 0 vs. Flames Oct. 22 0 0 0 0

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Sam Reinhart Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)

Reinhart is Florida's top contributor with 11 points. He has eight goals and three assists this season.

Reinhart Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Bruins Oct. 30 1 1 2 5 vs. Kraken Oct. 28 0 0 0 2 vs. Sharks Oct. 24 1 0 1 4 vs. Canucks Oct. 21 2 0 2 4 vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 19 1 1 2 4

Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has two goals and six assists to total eight points (one per game).

Barkov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Bruins Oct. 30 1 1 2 1 vs. Kraken Oct. 28 0 0 0 1 vs. Sharks Oct. 24 0 0 0 0 vs. Canucks Oct. 21 1 1 2 1 vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 19 0 1 1 2

