The injury report for the Detroit Red Wings (6-3-1) ahead of their game against the Florida Panthers (4-3-1) currently includes two players on it. The matchup is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 2.

Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Robby Fabbri C Out Lower Body Matt Luff RW Out Upper Body

Florida Panthers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Aaron Ekblad D Out Shoulder Brandon Montour D Out Shoulder Sam Bennett C Out Lower Body

Red Wings vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Red Wings Season Insights

The Red Wings have scored 40 goals (four per game), No. 1 in the league.

Detroit concedes 3.1 goals per game (31 total), which ranks 25th in the NHL.

They have the sixth-best goal differential in the league at +9.

Panthers Season Insights

The Panthers rank 24th in the league with 22 goals scored (2.8 per game).

Its -1 goal differential ranks 17th in the league.

Red Wings vs. Panthers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Panthers (-115) Red Wings (-105) 6.5

