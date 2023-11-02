The New Orleans Pelicans (3-1) face the Detroit Pistons (2-3) on November 2, 2023. The matchup airs on BSNO and BSDET.

Pistons vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pistons vs Pelicans Additional Info

Pistons Stats Insights

The Pistons' 45.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Pelicans have given up to their opponents (43.6%).

Detroit is 2-2 when it shoots better than 43.6% from the field.

The Pistons are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at third.

The Pistons' 108.8 points per game are only 2.0 more points than the 106.8 the Pelicans give up to opponents.

Detroit has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 106.8 points.

Pistons Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Pistons put up 112.3 points per game last season, 4.0 more than they averaged on the road (108.3).

The Pistons gave up 118.5 points per game at home last season, and the same number away.

The Pistons knocked down more 3-pointers at home (11.8 per game) than on the road (11.0) last season. They also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.9%) than on the road (34.3%).

Pistons Injuries