Find the injury report for the Detroit Pistons (2-3), which currently includes four players listed (including Jalen Duren), as the Pistons prepare for their matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans (3-1) at Smoothie King Center on Thursday, November 2 at 8:00 PM ET.

The Pistons lost their last outing 110-101 against the Trail Blazers on Wednesday. Cade Cunningham totaled 30 points, five rebounds and four assists for the Pistons.

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Bojan Bogdanovic SF Out Calf Jalen Duren C Questionable Ankle 18.0 15.3 4.0 Isaiah Livers PF Out Ankle Monte Morris PG Out Quadricep

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Pelicans Injuries: Brandon Ingram: Questionable (Knee), Jose Alvarado: Out (Ankle), Trey Murphy III: Out (Knee), Naji Marshall: Out (Knee)

Pistons vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: BSNO and BSDET

BSNO and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pistons vs. Pelicans Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Pelicans -7.5 219.5

