The New Orleans Pelicans (1-0) clash with the Detroit Pistons (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 2, 2023. The matchup airs on BSNO and BSDET.

Pistons vs. Pelicans Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 2

Thursday, November 2 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSNO, BSDET

Pistons Players to Watch

Jaden Ivey averaged 16.3 points last season, plus 5.2 assists and 3.9 boards.

Killian Hayes' numbers last season were 10.3 points, 2.9 boards and 6.2 assists per game, shooting 37.7% from the floor and 28% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 made treys.

Jalen Duren collected 9.1 points, 8.9 boards and 1.1 assists. At the other end, he posted 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Isaiah Stewart posted 11.3 points, 8 boards and 1.4 assists. Defensively, he pus up 0.4 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Alec Burks put up 12.8 points, 2.2 assists and 3.1 rebounds.

Pelicans Players to Watch

CJ McCollum posted 20.9 points last year, plus 4.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists.

Jonas Valanciunas' numbers last season were 14.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He made 54.7% of his shots from the field.

Brandon Ingram averaged 24.7 points, 5.5 boards and 5.8 assists. He also sank 48.4% of his shots from the floor and 39% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per contest.

Herbert Jones recorded 9.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, plus 1.6 steals (fourth in NBA) and 0.6 blocks.

Last season, Zion Williamson averaged 26 points, 7 rebounds and 4.6 assists. He sank 60.8% of his shots from the field.

Pistons vs. Pelicans Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Pelicans Pistons 114.4 Points Avg. 110.3 112.5 Points Allowed Avg. 118.5 48% Field Goal % 45.4% 36.4% Three Point % 35.1%

