The New Orleans Pelicans (3-1) square off against the Detroit Pistons (2-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 2, 2023. The matchup airs on BSNO and BSDET.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Pistons vs. Pelicans matchup in this article.

Pistons vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSDET

BSNO and BSDET Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Pistons vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Pelicans Moneyline Pistons Moneyline BetMGM Pelicans (-7.5) 219.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Pelicans (-7.5) 219 -300 +245 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Pistons vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Pelicans had a +155 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 1.9 points per game. They put up 114.4 points per game, 15th in the league, and allowed 112.5 per outing to rank eighth in the NBA.

The Pistons were outscored by 8.2 points per game last season with a -674 scoring differential overall. They put up 110.3 points per game (29th in the NBA) and allowed 118.5 per outing (27th in the league).

These teams racked up a combined 224.7 points per game last season, 5.2 more points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams surrendered 231 points per contest last year, 11.5 more points than the over/under for this game.

New Orleans covered 40 times in 82 matchups with a spread last season.

Detroit put together a 37-45-0 ATS record last year.

Pistons and Pelicans NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pistons +50000 +25000 - Pelicans +5000 +1800 -

