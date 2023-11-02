The New Orleans Pelicans (3-1) hit the court against the Detroit Pistons (2-3) as 7.5-point favorites on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and BSDET.

Pistons vs. Pelicans Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSDET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

Venue: Smoothie King Center

Pistons vs. Pelicans Score Prediction

Prediction: Pelicans 111 - Pistons 103

Spread & Total Prediction for Pistons vs. Pelicans

Pick ATS: Pelicans (- 7.5)

Pelicans (- 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pelicans (-8.3)

Pelicans (-8.3) Pick OU: Under (219.5)



Under (219.5) Computer Predicted Total: 214.0

Pistons Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Pistons are 19th in the league offensively (108.8 points scored per game) and 10th on defense (107.6 points allowed).

Detroit is the fifth-best squad in the NBA in rebounds per game (48.2) and is ranked sixth in rebounds conceded (41.8).

This season the Pistons are third-best in the NBA in assists at 28 per game.

Detroit is the second-worst squad in the NBA in turnovers per game (17.6) and 20th in turnovers forced (13).

With 11.8 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 40.1% from downtown, the Pistons are 18th and sixth in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.

