NFL Week 9 BetMGM Promo Code, Computer Picks, Best Bets and Predictions
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're looking for the best bet to make among the 14 NFL games in Week 9, we're on the Chiefs at -1.5 in terms of the point spreads. Don't stop there, though -- scroll down, because we have plenty more tips, which you could use in a parlay.
Best Week 9 Spread Bets
Pick: Kansas City -1.5 vs. Miami
- Matchup: Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Kansas City by 3.6 points
- Time: 9:30 AM ET
- Date: November 5
- TV Channel: NFL Network
Pick: Las Vegas -1.5 vs. New York
- Matchup: New York Giants at Las Vegas Raiders
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Las Vegas by 4.1 points
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Date: November 5
- TV Channel: FOX
Pick: Buffalo +2 vs. Cincinnati
- Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Buffalo by 1.2 points
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Date: November 5
- TV Channel: NBC
Pick: Pittsburgh -2.5 vs. Tennessee
- Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Pittsburgh by 3.7 points
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Date: November 2
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
Pick: Houston -2.5 vs. Tampa Bay
- Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Houston by 7.3 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 5
- TV Channel: CBS
Best Week 9 Total Bets
Under 44 - Seattle vs. Baltimore
- Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Baltimore Ravens
- Projected Total: 42.0 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 5
- TV Channel: CBS
Over 46 - Dallas vs. Philadelphia
- Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
- Projected Total: 47.4 points
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Date: November 5
- TV Channel: FOX
Under 49.5 - Buffalo vs. Cincinnati
- Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals
- Projected Total: 42.0 points
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Date: November 5
- TV Channel: NBC
Under 50.5 - Miami vs. Kansas City
- Matchup: Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs
- Projected Total: 49.4 points
- Time: 9:30 AM ET
- Date: November 5
- TV Channel: NFL Network
Under 40 - Tampa Bay vs. Houston
- Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans
- Projected Total: 37.5 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 5
- TV Channel: CBS
