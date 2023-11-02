Can we expect Lucas Raymond lighting the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings match up against the Florida Panthers at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Lucas Raymond score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Raymond stats and insights

In three of 10 games this season, Raymond has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.

Raymond has picked up one assist on the power play.

Raymond averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.6%.

Panthers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 23 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Panthers have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.6 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

