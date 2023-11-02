Can we expect Lucas Raymond lighting the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings match up against the Florida Panthers at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Lucas Raymond score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Raymond stats and insights

  • In three of 10 games this season, Raymond has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.
  • Raymond has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • Raymond averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.6%.

Panthers defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 23 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks seventh.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.6 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

