The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming game against the Florida Panthers is scheduled for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Jeff Petry find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Jeff Petry score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Petry stats and insights

Petry is yet to score through six games this season.

He has not faced the Panthers yet this season.

Petry has zero points on the power play.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have conceded 23 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Panthers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.6 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

