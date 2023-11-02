J.T. Compher and the Detroit Red Wings will face the Florida Panthers at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Little Caesars Arena. Prop bets for Compher in that upcoming Red Wings-Panthers game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

J.T. Compher vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Compher Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Compher has a plus-minus rating of +1, while averaging 18:51 on the ice per game.

Compher has a goal in two of 10 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Compher has a point in four of 10 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Compher has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in four of 10 games played.

Compher's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 52.6% that he goes over.

There is a 41.7% chance of Compher having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Compher Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 23 goals in total (2.9 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (-1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 10 Games 2 6 Points 4 2 Goals 1 4 Assists 3

