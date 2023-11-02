In the upcoming matchup against the Florida Panthers, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect J.T. Compher to find the back of the net for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will J.T. Compher score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Compher stats and insights

Compher has scored in two of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Panthers.

Compher has picked up one assist on the power play.

He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

Panthers defensive stats

On defense, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 23 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Panthers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.6 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

