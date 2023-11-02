Will Dylan Larkin Score a Goal Against the Panthers on November 2?
Can we expect Dylan Larkin lighting the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings play the Florida Panthers at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Dylan Larkin score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Larkin stats and insights
- Larkin has scored in four of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.
- Larkin has picked up three goals and seven assists on the power play.
- Larkin's shooting percentage is 11.8%, and he averages 3.4 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have given up 23 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Panthers have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.6 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Red Wings vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.