The Duke Blue Devils (5-3) face a fellow ACC opponent when they host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-4) on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium.

Duke ranks 96th in total offense this season (349.6 yards per game), but has been playing really well on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 22nd-best in the FBS with 349.6 yards allowed per game. Wake Forest is posting 342.5 total yards per game on offense this season (102nd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 384.5 total yards per contest (80th-ranked).

Below we dive into all of the details you need before this contest starts, including how to watch on ESPN.

Duke vs. Wake Forest Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Wilmington, North Carolina

Wilmington, North Carolina Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Duke vs. Wake Forest Key Statistics

Duke Wake Forest 349.6 (101st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 342.5 (106th) 320.3 (23rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 384.5 (72nd) 179.1 (38th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 143 (86th) 170.5 (116th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 199.5 (104th) 8 (25th) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (112th) 10 (78th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (78th)

Duke Stats Leaders

Riley Leonard has 1,102 yards passing for Duke, completing 57.6% of his passes and throwing three touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 352 rushing yards (44 ypg) on 58 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Jordan Waters has racked up 488 yards on 83 carries while finding paydirt nine times as a runner.

This season, Jaquez Moore has carried the ball 75 times for 405 yards (50.6 per game) and three touchdowns.

Jordan Moore's 440 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 57 times and has totaled 33 catches and three touchdowns.

Jalon Calhoun has caught 30 passes while averaging 54.4 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Sahmir Hagans has a total of 144 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 17 throws.

Wake Forest Stats Leaders

Mitch Griffis has 1,279 passing yards, or 159.9 per game, so far this season. He has completed 56.8% of his passes and has tossed nine touchdowns with seven interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 10.3 rushing yards per game.

Demond Claiborne has run for 493 yards on 110 carries so far this year while scoring five times on the ground.

Justice Ellison has piled up 86 carries and totaled 425 yards.

Jahmal Banks' 476 receiving yards (59.5 yards per game) are a team high. He has 42 receptions on 68 targets with three touchdowns.

Taylor Morin has put together a 357-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 28 passes on 45 targets.

Wesley Grimes' 16 grabs (on 35 targets) have netted him 299 yards (37.4 ypg) and two touchdowns.

