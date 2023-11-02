The Detroit Red Wings, David Perron included, will play the Florida Panthers on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Perron in the Red Wings-Panthers game? Use our stats and information below.

David Perron vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Perron Season Stats Insights

Perron's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:05 per game on the ice, is -4.

Perron has twice scored a goal in a game this year in 10 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Perron has a point in three of 10 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Perron has an assist in two of 10 games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

Perron has an implied probability of 48.8% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 33.3% chance of Perron having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Perron Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 23 goals in total (2.9 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 10 Games 3 4 Points 1 2 Goals 0 2 Assists 1

