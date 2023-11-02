Will Daniel Sprong Score a Goal Against the Panthers on November 2?
Can we count on Daniel Sprong scoring a goal when the Detroit Red Wings clash with the Florida Panthers at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.
Will Daniel Sprong score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)
Sprong stats and insights
- Sprong has scored in three of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Panthers.
- Sprong has zero points on the power play.
- Sprong averages 2.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.5%.
Panthers defensive stats
- On defense, the Panthers are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 23 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks seventh.
- So far this season, the Panthers have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.6 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Red Wings vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
