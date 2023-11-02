In the upcoming contest against the Florida Panthers, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Christian Fischer to find the back of the net for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Christian Fischer score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Fischer stats and insights

Fischer is yet to score through 10 games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Panthers.

Fischer has no points on the power play.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have given up 23 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Panthers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.6 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX

