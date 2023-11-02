Will Alex DeBrincat score a goal when the Detroit Red Wings square off against the Florida Panthers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Alex DeBrincat score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

DeBrincat stats and insights

In five of 10 games this season, DeBrincat has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.

He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.

DeBrincat has picked up three goals and two assists on the power play.

He takes 3.2 shots per game, and converts 28.1% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have conceded 23 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Panthers have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.6 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.