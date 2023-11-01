The Western Michigan Broncos women (4-4) will next be in action at home against the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons, on Sunday, December 17 at 2:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Western Michigan games

Western Michigan's next matchup information

Opponent: Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons Day/Time: December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: University Arena

Top Western Michigan players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Kaitlyn Zarycki 8 16.3 5.3 3.1 2.1 0.4 44.6% (45-101) 25.0% (5-20) Maggie Stutelberg 8 12.3 3.6 0.8 1.1 0.5 42.5% (31-73) 45.8% (27-59) Hannah Spitzley 7 9.1 3.1 0.1 1.3 0.3 46.2% (24-52) 38.1% (8-21) Alli Carlson 8 6.5 2.8 3.4 0.8 0.1 32.8% (21-64) 17.6% (3-17) Kaiden Glenn 8 4.1 1.5 0.4 0.5 0.0 59.1% (13-22) 50.0% (7-14)

