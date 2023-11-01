Just because you're relaxing in your recliner watching the Western Michigan game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Rep the Broncos with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. Details can be found below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Western Michigan Broncos jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Western Michigan team leaders

Want to buy Seth Hubbard's jersey? Or another Western Michigan player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Seth Hubbard 6 17.2 3.8 1.7 1.0 0.2 Owen Lobsinger 6 10.3 6.0 0.7 0.7 0.3 Titus Wright 6 7.8 5.7 1.2 0.3 0.8 Jefferson Monegro 6 7.0 2.7 4.2 0.7 0.3 Brandon Muntu 6 6.8 2.2 1.0 0.8 0.0 B. Artis White 4 8.3 2.8 2.3 0.8 0.0 Javaughn Hannah 4 5.5 2.0 1.5 0.3 0.3 Anthony Crump 6 3.3 6.0 1.2 0.8 0.0 Max Burton 6 2.8 1.5 0.0 0.3 0.0 Markhi Strickland 3 4.7 2.7 1.0 0.3 0.0

Western Michigan season stats

Western Michigan's record is just only 2-4 so far this season.

The Broncos are 0-2 at home, 0-2 on the road and 2-0 in neutral-site games this year.

Western Michigan's best win this season came on November 24 in a 68-67 victory against the SE Louisiana Lions.

The Broncos have had no games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this season.

Looking at the AP's Top 25, Western Michigan has no games left versus ranked teams in 2023-24.

Looking to bet on the Broncos? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Western Michigan games

Check out the Broncos in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 1 St. Thomas H 5:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 Notre Dame A 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Youngstown State H 1:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 UIC A 2:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Cleveland State A 6:00 PM

Check out the Broncos this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.