The Detroit Pistons (2-2) take on the Portland Trail Blazers (1-3) on November 1, 2023. The matchup airs on BSDET and ROOT Sports NW.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pistons and Trail Blazers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Pistons vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Pistons vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Pistons Stats Insights

The Pistons shot 45.4% from the field last season, 3.7 percentage points lower than the 49.1% the Trail Blazers allowed to opponents.

In games Detroit shot better than 49.1% from the field, it went 8-11 overall.

The Pistons were the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Trail Blazers finished 28th.

Last year, the 110.3 points per game the Pistons averaged were 7.1 fewer points than the Trail Blazers gave up (117.4).

Detroit had an 11-7 record last season when putting up more than 117.4 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pistons Home & Away Comparison

The Pistons scored 112.3 points per game last year at home, which was four more points than they averaged away from home (108.3).

Detroit gave up the same number of points in home games and in road games (118.5) last season.

The Pistons sunk 11.8 treys per game with a 35.9% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.8 more threes and 1.6% points better than they averaged on the road (11 threes per game, 34.3% three-point percentage).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pistons Injuries