Pistons vs. Trail Blazers Injury Report Today - November 1
The Detroit Pistons (2-2) will be monitoring three players on the injury report heading into their Wednesday, November 1 game against the Portland Trail Blazers (1-3) at Little Caesars Arena, which begins at 7:00 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Bojan Bogdanovic
|SF
|Out
|Calf
|Isaiah Livers
|PF
|Out
|Ankle
|Monte Morris
|PG
|Out
|Quadricep
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today
Trail Blazers Injuries: Anfernee Simons: Out (Thumb), Robert Williams III: Out (Rest), Ishmail Wainright: Out (Calf)
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Pistons vs. Trail Blazers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: BSDET and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.