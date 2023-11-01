The Detroit Pistons (2-2) take on the Portland Trail Blazers (1-3) as 4.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and ROOT Sports NW. The matchup has a point total of 214.5.

Pistons vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
  • TV: BSDET and ROOT Sports NW

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Pistons -4.5 214.5

Pistons Betting Records & Stats

  • In 63 games last season, Detroit and its opponents went over 214.5 combined points.
  • Detroit games had an average of 228.8 points last season, 14.3 more than the over/under for this game.
  • Detroit covered 37 times in 82 games with a spread last season.
  • Detroit put together a 2-2 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 50% of those games).
  • The Pistons had a 2-1 record last year (winning 66.7% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -155 or shorter.
  • The Pistons have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.8% in this contest.

Pistons vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Additional Pistons Insights & Trends

  • Against the spread last year, the Pistons performed worse at home, covering 17 times in 41 home games, and 20 times in 41 road games.
  • In terms of point totals, the Pistons hit the over more consistently at home last year, as they exceeded the total 23 times in 41 opportunities (56.1%). In away games, they hit the over 19 times in 41 opportunities (46.3%).
  • Last season the Pistons averaged 7.1 fewer points (110.3 per game) than the Trail Blazers conceded (117.4).
  • Detroit went 15-3 versus the spread and 11-7 overall when scoring more than 117.4 points.

Pistons vs. Trail Blazers Point Insights (Last Season)

Pistons Trail Blazers
110.3
Points Scored (PG)
 113.4
29
NBA Rank (PPG)
 19
15-3
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 22-5
11-7
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 20-7
118.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 117.4
27
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 23
16-9
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 12-7
8-17
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 13-6

