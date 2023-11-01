The Detroit Pistons (0-1) match up with the Portland Trail Blazers (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. The matchup airs on BSDET and ROOT Sports NW.

Pistons vs. Trail Blazers Game Information

Pistons Players to Watch

Jaden Ivey recorded 16.3 points last year, plus 3.9 boards and 5.2 assists.

Killian Hayes averaged 10.3 points, 2.9 boards and 6.2 assists. He drained 37.7% of his shots from the field and 28.0% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per contest.

Jalen Duren's stats last season included 9.1 points, 8.9 boards and 1.1 assists per game. He made 64.8% of his shots from the field.

Isaiah Stewart averaged 11.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He drained 44.2% of his shots from the field and 32.7% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per contest.

Alec Burks posted 12.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, plus 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Deandre Ayton recorded 18.0 points, 1.7 assists and 10.0 rebounds last season.

Jerami Grant collected 20.5 points last season, plus 2.4 assists and 4.5 boards.

Anfernee Simons recorded 21.1 points last season, plus 4.1 assists and 2.6 boards.

Malcolm Brogdon recorded 14.9 points, 4.2 boards and 3.7 assists. Defensively, he posted 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Shaedon Sharpe collected 9.9 points, 1.2 assists and 3.0 boards.

Pistons vs. Trail Blazers Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Pistons Trail Blazers 110.3 Points Avg. 113.4 118.5 Points Allowed Avg. 117.4 45.4% Field Goal % 47.4% 35.1% Three Point % 36.5%

