The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-4) will be at home against the Central Michigan Chippewas on Saturday, December 9 (tipping off at 2:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college hoops season continues.

If you're looking to see the Oakland Golden Grizzlies in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Oakland games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Central Michigan H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 17 Toledo H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 21 Miami (OH) H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 29 Northern Kentucky H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 3 Youngstown State A 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 7 Robert Morris A 12:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 10 Purdue Fort Wayne A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Detroit Mercy H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 18 Milwaukee H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Green Bay H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 25 Cleveland State H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 28 IUPUI A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 31 Wright State A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Feb 2 Northern Kentucky A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 8 Youngstown State H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Oakland's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Central Michigan Chippewas
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Athletics Center O'rena

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Oakland's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Oakland players

Shop for Oakland gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Markyia McCormick 7 14.1 1.6 1.7 0.4 0.0 37.9% (25-66) 41.5% (17-41)
Linda van Schaik 7 11.0 4.4 1.7 1.4 0.4 38.8% (26-67) 31.4% (11-35)
Brooke Daniels 7 10.4 5.9 3.3 2.3 0.1 34.7% (25-72) 0.0% (0-4)
Alexis Johnson 7 8.0 3.3 0.9 1.4 0.4 41.5% (22-53) 36.4% (8-22)
Maddy Skorupski 6 9.2 3.2 3.0 2.0 0.2 48.8% (21-43) 54.5% (6-11)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.