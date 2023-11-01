If you're a die-hard fan of Oakland, then make sure you're going the extra mile by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, hats, and other Golden Grizzlies apparel. For additional info, keep reading.

Oakland team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Trey Townsend 8 15.6 8.0 3.6 1.6 0.0 Jack Gohlke 8 13.1 5.1 0.9 1.3 0.3 Chris Conway 8 11.3 3.9 1.0 0.4 0.1 Rocket Watts 8 10.0 2.1 2.3 0.9 0.0 Isaiah Jones 8 6.3 5.9 2.0 0.9 0.1 D.Q. Cole 8 4.5 2.9 0.9 0.9 0.3 Tuburu Niavalurua 7 5.0 2.6 0.1 0.3 0.1 Tone Hunter 8 3.1 1.1 0.9 0.6 0.0 Blake Lampman 2 11.0 1.5 1.0 0.5 0.0 Aundre Polk 7 0.9 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.3

Oakland season stats

Oakland has put together a 5-3 record this season.

The Golden Grizzlies are unbeaten at home (1-0) and 2-2 on the road, while going 2-1 in neutral-site games this year.

Oakland beat the No. 117-ranked (according to the RPI) Xavier Musketeers, 78-76, on November 27, which goes down as its signature victory of the season.

The Golden Grizzlies have played one game this season against Top 25 teams. That has resulted in a winless record of 0-1 in those contests.

Oakland's remaining schedule includes no games against Top 25 teams.

Upcoming Oakland games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Purdue Fort Wayne H 3:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Toledo H 7:00 PM Fri, Dec 8 Eastern Michigan A 7:00 PM Mon, Dec 18 Michigan State A 7:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Dayton A 7:00 PM

