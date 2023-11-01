The Michigan Wolverines women (7-2) will next be in action on the road against the Illinois Fighting Illini, on Sunday, December 10 at 3:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Michigan games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Illinois A 3:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Miami (OH) H 11:00 AM
Wed, Dec 20 Florida N 6:30 PM
Fri, Dec 22 Florida A&M H 2:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Ohio State H 12:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Indiana A 7:00 PM
Tue, Jan 9 Minnesota H 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Wisconsin H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 Nebraska A 8:00 PM
Sun, Jan 21 Rutgers A 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Maryland H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Michigan State A 12:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Illinois H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Penn State A 6:00 PM
Tue, Feb 6 Nebraska H 7:00 PM

Michigan's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Illinois Fighting Illini
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Location: State Farm Center

Top Michigan players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Laila Phelia 9 15.4 3.6 1.2 1.4 0.8 35.3% (47-133) 25.6% (10-39)
Lauren Hansen 9 9.3 2.6 2.9 1.1 0.1 38.9% (28-72) 28.9% (11-38)
Jordan Hobbs 9 8.2 4.1 2.1 0.6 0.3 43.3% (26-60) 38.5% (10-26)
Taylor Williams 9 6.9 5.6 0.8 0.9 0.2 46.6% (27-58) -
Cameron Williams 9 6.3 5.8 0.1 0.7 0.1 57.8% (26-45) -

