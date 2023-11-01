Just because you're sitting in your recliner watching the Michigan game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Represent the Wolverines with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and more. Details can be found below.

Michigan team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Laila Phelia 7 15.4 4.0 1.6 1.4 1.0 Lauren Hansen 7 9.0 2.1 3.3 1.4 0.1 Jordan Hobbs 7 8.7 3.9 2.6 0.6 0.3 Taylor Williams 7 6.9 6.0 0.9 1.1 0.3 Cameron Williams 7 6.7 6.3 0.1 0.7 0.1 Chyra Evans 6 7.0 3.5 1.7 0.7 0.8 Elissa Brett 6 5.7 2.2 1.0 0.7 0.2 Alyssa Crockett 7 4.3 3.1 1.1 0.6 0.7 Greta Kampschroeder 7 4.1 0.6 0.3 0.3 0.0 Elise Stuck 6 3.3 2.2 0.5 0.0 0.5

Michigan season stats

Michigan has put together a 6-1 record on the season so far.

The Wolverines have played one game this season versus Top 25 teams, and they have not yet secured a win.

Michigan has 23 games left in the regular season, including four against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Upcoming Michigan games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Harvard A 2:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Toledo A 5:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Illinois A 3:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Miami (OH) H 11:00 AM Wed, Dec 20 Florida N 6:30 PM

