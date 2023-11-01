Currently 4-5, the Michigan Wolverines' next matchup is at the Iowa Hawkeyes, tipping off at 4:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.

If you're looking to see the Michigan Wolverines in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Michigan games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Michigan's next matchup information

Opponent: Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa Hawkeyes Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Location: Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Carver-Hawkeye Arena Broadcast: BTN

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Michigan's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Michigan players

Shop for Michigan gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Dug McDaniel 9 19.4 3.4 4.9 1.2 0.0 47.3% (62-131) 38.2% (21-55) Olivier Nkamhoua 9 17.0 6.8 2.8 0.7 0.7 56.5% (61-108) 34.5% (10-29) Terrance Williams II 9 10.8 4.4 1.1 0.9 0.4 43.1% (31-72) 38.6% (17-44) Nimari Burnett 9 9.3 4.6 2.3 0.8 0.4 38.7% (29-75) 37.2% (16-43) Will Tschetter 9 9.1 2.1 1.0 0.2 0.1 77.5% (31-40) 73.3% (11-15)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.