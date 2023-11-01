When you're cheering on Michigan State during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and more. Find out more details, along with the Spartans' women's team's recent stats and trends, in the article below.

Michigan State team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG DeeDee Hagemann 6 15.0 2.5 4.8 1.2 0.0 Moira Joiner 6 13.0 5.0 1.7 0.8 0.3 Julia Ayrault 6 12.0 6.8 2.8 1.3 3.0 Abbey Kimball 6 11.8 2.0 2.3 1.7 0.0 Tory Ozment 6 10.0 5.2 2.2 1.8 0.2 Jocelyn Tate 6 6.2 2.5 1.7 1.3 0.2 Gabby Elliott 4 7.5 5.3 2.0 1.3 0.0 Mary Meng 5 5.6 2.6 0.6 1.0 0.4 Theryn Hallock 6 4.5 2.7 2.8 0.3 0.5 Lauren Ross 5 5.2 1.8 1.4 0.0 0.0

Michigan State season stats

Michigan State is 5-1 on the season so far.

This season, the Spartans haven't played a game versus a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Of Michigan State's 21 remaining games, three are versus current members of the AP's Top 25.

Upcoming Michigan State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 DePaul A 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 3 Miami (OH) H 2:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Nebraska H 2:00 PM Sun, Dec 17 Central Michigan H 2:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Richmond N 9:15 PM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.