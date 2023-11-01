Buy Tickets for Michigan State Spartans Basketball Games
The Michigan State Spartans (4-4) will be on the road against the the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Sunday, December 10 (tipping off at 6:30 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college basketball season continues.
If you're looking to see the Michigan State Spartans in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Upcoming Michigan State games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Michigan State's next matchup information
- Opponent: Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Location: Pinnacle Bank Arena
- Broadcast: BTN
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Michigan State's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Michigan State players
Shop for Michigan State gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Tyson Walker
|7
|20.7
|3.0
|2.1
|1.4
|0.1
|48.7% (58-119)
|32.4% (11-34)
|A.J Hoggard
|8
|10.1
|3.3
|4.5
|0.8
|0.1
|36.5% (27-74)
|21.1% (4-19)
|Jaden
|8
|9.6
|5.1
|1.1
|1.4
|0.4
|39.7% (31-78)
|27.3% (9-33)
|Malik Hall
|8
|8.9
|5.3
|2.3
|0.6
|0.4
|47.4% (27-57)
|16.7% (3-18)
|Tre Holloman
|8
|5.5
|0.8
|3.1
|0.5
|0.0
|43.2% (16-37)
|45.0% (9-20)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.