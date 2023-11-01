Killian Hayes plus his Detroit Pistons teammates match up versus the Portland Trail Blazers at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Hayes, in his most recent showing, had 10 points and seven assists in a 124-112 loss to the Thunder.

If you'd like to make predictions on Hayes' performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Killian Hayes Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (+102)

Over 10.5 (+102) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+122)

Trail Blazers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Trail Blazers were 23rd in the league defensively last year, giving up 117.4 points per game.

The Trail Blazers allowed 43.2 rebounds on average last season, 14th in the league.

The Trail Blazers were the worst squad in the league in assists conceded per game last year, at 27.0.

In terms of three-point defense, the Trail Blazers were ranked 18th in the league last season, giving up 12.5 makes per game.

