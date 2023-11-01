When you're rooting for Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions during their next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. Find out more details, along with Goff's recent numbers and trends, below.

Jared Goff 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 223 326 68.4% 2,507 14 5 7.7 21 11 2

Goff Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 22 35 253 1 0 5 -1 0 Week 2 Seahawks 28 35 323 3 1 0 0 0 Week 3 Falcons 22 33 243 1 1 5 3 1 Week 4 @Packers 19 28 210 1 1 2 10 0 Week 5 Panthers 20 28 236 3 0 2 0 1 Week 6 @Buccaneers 30 44 353 2 0 2 3 0 Week 7 @Ravens 33 53 284 0 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Raiders 26 37 272 1 1 2 -2 0 Week 10 @Chargers 23 33 333 2 0 3 -2 0

Jared Goff's Next Game

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 TV: FOX

Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch on Fubo! Favorite: Bears -7.5

Bears -7.5 Over/Under: 48 points

