Jalen Duren and the Detroit Pistons take the court versus the Portland Trail Blazers at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In a 124-112 loss to the Thunder (his last action) Duren posted eight points and seven rebounds.

Now let's dig into Duren's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jalen Duren Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-106)

Over 13.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 11.5 (+104)

Trail Blazers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Trail Blazers gave up 117.4 points per game last year, 23rd in the NBA.

On the boards, the Trail Blazers allowed 43.2 rebounds per game last year, 14th in the league in that category.

The Trail Blazers allowed 27 assists per contest last season (worst in the league).

Allowing 12.5 made three-pointers per game last season, the Trail Blazers were 18th in the league in that category.

Jalen Duren vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/2/2023 22 5 11 3 0 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.